Detroit Health Projects Underway

Infant mortality, childhood asthma, and teen pregnancy are the targets of some big new programs of the Detroit Health Department.

The largest of more than 1-million dollars in grants will aim to reduce infant mortality in Detroit, one of the highest in the nation. Health Department director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed says the effort will use peer mentors for pregnant women.

Children with asthma in SW Detroit will get smart inhalers with sensors which send a message to the cloud every time the inhaler is used, to find air pollution hot spots.

Access to long acting reversible contraceptives will try to reduce teen pregnancy.

The Health Department was awarded $28,000 from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to support Zika Virus Mosquito Surveillance and Community Support and West Nile Virus (WNV) surveillance and testing.

“Our Department is rebuilding around the wellbeing of our children, and the confidence of funders, such as the Kresge Foundation and the Skillman Foundation, in our efforts to fundamentally improve infant health, reduce teen pregnancy, and reduce asthma and its consequences is a testament to the value of this work,” said Dr. El-Sayed, Executive Director and Health Officer for the Detroit Health Department.