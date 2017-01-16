MLK Day Events

Events in metro Detroit to mark the life of Dr. Martin Luther King:

Breakfast: 8 a.m., a program at 9 a.m. at the Charles Wright African American Museum. Ticket includes free admission to the museum.

Exhibits at Detroit Historical Museum and Detroit Institute of Arts.

Ypsilanti: a procession will be led by Rhea McCauley, niece of Rosa Parks.

Flint: Martin Luther King Jr. Day:The history of civil disobedience in Flint and Genesee County, including the 1936-37 Flint Sit Down Strike. Sloan Museum, free.

MLK Day of Service: Wayne Metropolitan Community Action volunteer program.

Tour De Troit has its 5th annual cycling event. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. McGregor Conference Center on the Wayne State campus.

A freedom rally begins at noon at Central United Methodist Church, Detroit.

Keynote speaker : Shirley Stancato of New Detroit. 9 a.m. Community House, Birmingham.

Martin Luther King Jr. Symposium:actress Issa Rae and author Amy Goodman will be speakers. 10 a.m. Hill Auditorium,Ann Arbor.

32nd Annual Southfield MLK Peace Walk Celebration: Hope United ,Northwestern Highway in Southfield, at 9:30 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. program at the Southfield Pavilion.

MLK unity march in Dearborn – 2 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

Celebration of MLK’s life, Canton Twp. – 6:30 p.m. at The Village Theater at Cherry Hill.

Novi High School’s Unity in the community – 7 p.m. at Novi High School.