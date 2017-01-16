Fisherman Lucky To Be Alive

Harrison Twp. fire fighters went into the water to rescue a fisherman who went through thin ice on Lake.Sr. Clair.

They say the man was fishing with a friend when he went into the water about 300 yards offshore in front of the DNR boat launch on Jefferson. His friend called 9-1-1. Fire fighters went onto the ice in rescue suits. Another crew went onto the ice with hundreds of feet of rope. The man was able to grab the rope and the crew pulled him in. But the firemen fell through the ice. They swam to the man with an ice sled and they all scrambled to safety. They say the fisherman will be okay.