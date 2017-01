A fire broke out early this morning at the Shoemaker DDOT bus terminal on Detroit’s east side.

City officials say about 94 busses were stored at the facility and most the busses escaped any damage. Less than 10 busses will be out of service due to the fire. All routes will be covered according to DDOT. Riders can get information about their bus by texting their nearest location to 50464 to find what time their bus will arrive.