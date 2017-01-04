Candice Miller Cleans house in Macomb Public Works Department.

Less than a week on the job, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller has axed three top officials.

Former Warren Mayor Mark Steenberg, a waste water services manager, William Misterovich, a deputy public works commissioner have been fired.

Dino Bucci, a current Macomb Township Trustee who worked as a deputy in the department has been place on administrative leave pending an investigation.

All three men were mainstays of Millers predecessor, Anthony Morrocco’s administration.

Miller claimed he was corrupt during her campaign against him.