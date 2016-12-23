Local Churches On Terror Alert

ISIL is urging its followers to carry out attacks on churches this Christmas.

The terror group posted a list of thousands of churches across the country.

The Islamic State in Iraq called on lone wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

In Detroit federal court, prosecutors said Sebastian Gregerson of Detroit had a stock pile of weapons and tried to purchase grenades and other explosive devices from undercover agents. Charges were amended to include intent. U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade tells WJR News investigators believe Gregerson intended to use the weapons, which included a grenade launcher, at some point.

Gregerson is held in federal prison.