Wixom Standoff Ends

Wixom Police say a barricaded standoff situation has come to a peaceful end. It happened at the Village Apartments on Beck Road south of Pontiac Trail.

Police say they were called to the scene for reports of shots fired. A man came out of an apartment, and then went back in. Police think he may be the person who fired the gunshots.

Nearby apartments were evacuated. Police attempted to make contact with the man. Nearly 4 hours later police say several adults and children came out. They were detained. Police say no one was hurt.