Warren Council Acts On Fouts. Does It Matter?

Warren City Council heard from residents on the Jim Fouts recording controversy. The council passed a resolution in support of Fouts launching an investigation of himself, and that he should resign if an investigation proved it was him making deplorable comments about the disabled, blacks, and women.

The council members also voted 4-3 to hire the Miller Canfield law firm to represent the city in an investigation by the Michigan Secretary of State whether Fouts violated state laws on campaign financing. Fouts turned a recent State of the City speech into a political fundraiser.

Fouts can veto or ignore either council action. Fouts has said it wasn’t his voice on the recordings. Fouts refuses to answer questions. The council lacks the authority to remove Fouts from office. He was elected mayor by huge voting margins.