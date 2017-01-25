Much Work Ahead To Fix Flint Water

Flint officials say it could take up to three years to replace all of the city’s lead water lines.

Up to 28,000 homes in the city still need service lines replaced. Last year,800 homes had lines replaced under Mayor Karen Weavers Fast Start program, which launched in 2016.

The Michigan DEQ says the Flint water no longer exceeds the federal limit for lead. They’re not ready to lift the warning not to drink the water without a filter. The 90th percentile of lead concentrations in Flint was 12 parts per billion from July through December — below the “action level” of 15 ppb.