Who would hit a man in a wheelchair who was trying to cross the street, and then take off?
It happened in Wayne last night.
Police say a man was crossing Michigan Avenue at Wayne Road when a tan colored SUV hit the man, and then kept going.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses tell police they think the driver was an elderly white woman who has white hair.
Wayne Police hope that anyone with information would call police.
Wheelchair Hit And Run In Wayne
