Warren Council Fights Fouts

The Warren city council meets tonight and is expected to turn up the heat on embattled mayor Jim Fouts.

Recordings surfaced in December with someone who sounds exactly like Fouts using racial and sexual slurs.

Fouts has denied that it is him on the tape and claims they were engineered by Macomb County executive Mark Hackel. Fouts refuses to answer questions about it.

There have been many calls for Fouts to step down.

He has vowed he won’t resign.

Warren council member Scott Stevens has asked Fouts to take a lie detector test or submit to a voice analysis.

The council tonight is expected to try and put more pressure on Fouts to quit.