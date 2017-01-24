Judge Admonishes Schuette On Flint Water Suit

Who does Michigan Attorney General represent: the people of Flint, or the state government of Michigan?

U.S. District Judge David Lawson appears to suspect that Schuette is posturing for political purposes.

State officials have indicated that free door to door distribution of free water for Flint residents is too expensive. Attorney General Schuette proposes filing a friend of the court brief siding with the American Civil Liberties Union, Concerned Pastors, and others who have sued the state to get free water delivery to Flint households.

But Judge Lawson barred the request to file the brief, warning Schuette that he is undermining his own clients in the case, while advancing his own personal position.

Schuette tells WJR’s Paul W. Smith that “I won’t be pushed around by anybody. Judges are not infallible.”

But Schuette indicates he will not appeal Judge Lawson’s decision on the brief. A hearing is scheduled today.