Guess Who’s Coming To Breakfast

Detroit goes to the White House.

President Trump has had a lot to say on about the U.S. auto industry and its use of Mexican plants. He will get to speak his mind to the CEOs of General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler in person

at a breakfast meeting with all three CEOs. The traditional Big Three Detroit automakers have brought a lot of jobs back since the industry bottomed out in 2009. Together, they now have more than 230,000 U.S. employees.

Each company says it has added at least 25,000 U.S. jobs since 2009, increasing their employment in the country by about 50% or more. Those U.S. job gains exceed each company’s total employment at their Mexican plants.

And all three Detroit automakers have announced additional U.S. hiring and investment plans since Trump’s election.

Executives from Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Hyundai, which all have U.S. plants as well as plants in Mexico, weren’t invited to this meeting.