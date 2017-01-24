Flint’s water no longer exceeds federal lead limits.

Flint’s water system is on the mend. According to a letter from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Flint’s water no longer has levels of lead exceeding the federal limit. State environmental officials call this a key finding for the residents of Flint who’ve been dealing with a man-made water crisis since 2014.

The 90th percentile of lead concentrations in Flint was 12 parts per billion from July through December — below the “action level” of 15 ppb, according to a letter from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to Flint’s mayor. It was 20 ppb in the prior six-month period.

Flint’s lead levels are again comparable to other U.S. cities according to officials.