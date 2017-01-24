Children’s Hospital restricting visitors due to seasonal flu.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan has released the following statement regarding it’s visitor policy:

Like many hospitals across the country, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) has experienced an influx of patients with seasonal flu. Younger children are particularly susceptible to catching and spreading these illnesses, according to Curt Stankovic, M.D., medical director of the Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

To protect patients and families, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan – effective today: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 – is implementing new patient visitation guidelines. Only parents and legal guardians and guests age 18 years and older will be able to visit inpatient and observation units. These temporary guidelines will remain in effect while we are experiencing this high volume of seasonal flu.

Should families arrive at the hospital during normal business or visiting hours with children under the age of 18, they will not be permitted to visit inpatient and observation units.

In addition to visitation restrictions, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan has placed information on its website to educate the public on preventing the spread of seasonal flu at http://www.childrensdmc.org/FluSymptomsinKids.

Educational posters and hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the hospital as part of the overall strategy to protect patients and their families.