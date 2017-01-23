Win tickets to Palace Memories Night with Isiah Thomas!

Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas will make an appearance at The Palace as part of the club’s “Best of Seven” series when the team hosts the long-time rival Los Angeles Lakers for the final time at The Palace on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. Thomas will be on hand for the game to share his favorite Palace memories during a special halftime ceremony and the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Isiah Thomas mini jersey. Additionally, in-game entertainment will be programmed utilizing the Pistons Programming Network’s “Unforgettable Moments” platform to relive memories and highlights throughout the series history.

