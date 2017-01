A Farmington doctor is due in court today on a charge be assaulted an 18 year old patient this past summer..

Doctor Eliezer Monge has been charged with assault and battery.

The woman says the doctor starting touching her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable in the examining room and then gave her an open mouthed kiss on the neck.

He denied the charge.

Police say that a DNA sample from the woman’s neck matched Monge’s.