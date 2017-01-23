Hit ‘Send’ To The IRS

Today is the first day that the IRS will be accepting e-filed tax forms.

However, tax refunds will be delayed for more than 40-million low-income families this year.

It’s part of the agency’s effort to fight identity theft and fraud.

The delay will affect families claiming an earned income tax credit and an additional child tax credit.

A new law requires the IRS to delay tax refunds for anyone claiming these credits until February 15th.

With the time needed for processing these claims, most refunds will be delayed until at least the end of the February.