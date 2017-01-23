Girl Killed By A Table ID’d

A 3-year-old Dearborn Heights girl who was killed by a table that fell on top of her at a Head Start school has been identified.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner says the girl was Lilliana Kerr.

According to police, the girl was at recess with other children when a picnic table that folded into the wall fell on her at the Head State location at Saint Albert The Great School at Parker and Annapolis.

School officials helped get the table off of the girl but it was too late. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.