Will Some Schools Close?

38 low-performing public schools are at risk of closing in Michigan. Most of the schools are in Detroit.

The process to determine whether schools would close will take 30 to 45 days, and will include an examination of geographic, academic, and enrollment capacity of other nearby schools. Before closing a school the state would have to ensure that any displaced students would be able to enroll at another nearby school with better academic performance.

Other options include appointing a CEO to oversee the school, changing the school’s redesign plan or placing the school into the State School Reform District.

The ranking of Michigan’s public schools is based largely on student performance on state standardized tests.

25 of the low-performing schools are in Detroit. 16 are in the Detroit public district.