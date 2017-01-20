Police Break Up Wrecking Crew

4 men have been arrested in connection with an attack on a Warren woman during a home invasion. Police have broken up a busy wrecking crew.

The men are suspected of hog-tying the 71-year-old woman while they ransacked her house on Falmouth.

Police executed a search warrant at a home off of Van Dyke in Center Line.

Officers pulled over a car and arrested 3 men inside.

In the car, police found the woman’s cellphone, along with other items taken in the home invasion.

Police also found items taken in other breaking and entering cases in Warren and Center Line.

Police searched the home on Harding Road. Later police say they arrested the 4th suspect.