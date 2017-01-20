Inauguration: The Michigan Connection

Plenty of Michigan people will be at the inauguration of Donald Trump. Among them:

Detroit pastor Wayne T. Jackson will take part in the swearing in ceremony, delivering the benediction.

He is the pastor of Great Faith Ministry International church.

Two Michigan organizations will be take part in the inaugural parade.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard will be making its third appearance in the parade.

They also performed at both inaugural ceremonies for President Obama.

The group is located in Ann Arbor, but has members across the state.

Also on hand for the event this year, the Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill team.

Located in Three Oaks in southwest Michigan, the cowgirls ride a variety of horse breeds.