William Melendez will be released from a state prison after 14 months behind bars.

The former Inkster police officer was convicted of beating an unarmed man during a traffic stop. The beating was caught on video.

Melendez will get out of the prison in Ionia next Tuesday. The motorist, Floyd Dent, says he forgives Melendez. Dent sued the city of Inkster and got a huge settlement.