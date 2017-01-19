Legally Blind Driver To Be Sentenced

A man who is legally blind is scheduled to be sentenced today in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

68 year old Hector Arroyo had initially been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 13 year old Helina Dirba.

She was hit and killed as she walked to Wavery high school in Eaton county in October of 2015.

Attorneys for Arroyo had challenged whether he was the first person to hit the girl.

At a court hearing in June, 2 witnesses say they saw another car hit the girl.

The attorney said that the Eaton county sheriffs office did not try to find the other driver

Prosecutors agreed to drop the manslaughter charge in exchange for his plea to a lesser charge of driving with a suspended license where a death occurred.

The deal calls for him to spend one year in prison.

Prosecutors say his poor eyesight is partially the result of a shrapnel injury suffered during the Vietnam war.