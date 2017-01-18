Trooper Steals Money, May Go To Jail

He was supposed to enforce the law. But he broke the law.

Former Michigan State Police Trooper Seth Swanson pleaded guilty to embezzlement and forgery for a scheme that netted him more than $170,000. Swanson conducted 1700 salvage vehicle inspections over more than a year and falsified Secretary of State forms required for clean title. Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office charged Swanson with pocketing the cash fee for the transaction instead of handing it over to the State Police. A salvage title is issued for vehicles that are damaged, but not junked. They can be recertified and put back on the road. The 31 year old Swanson, from Royal Oak, will be sentenced next month in Oakland County Circuit Court.