Petulant Prof On Plane In Court

A passenger who was dragged off a plane at Detroit Metro Airport is set to appear in court in Romulus for causing a ruckus on a plane.

Police say Rhima Coleman refused to follow the usual rules as she boarded a Delta Airlines jet in December. She refused to check her bag or swipe her boarding pass. She then swore at the officers when they asked her to leave the plane. Those officers then dragged her out.

Coleman is facing a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. She should have known better. She’s a professor at the University of Michigan.