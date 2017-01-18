Jobs, Population, Flint In Snyder Speech

Gov. Snyder says Michigan is number one in the Great Lakes region for creating jobs. Snyder outlined economic progress in his state of the state address.

Snyder was light on infrastructure, and Flint, only spending a few minutes on the subject.

He said Michigan needs to invest “billions of dollars” to modernize transportation, water and communications systems.

Snyder did not propose any funding mechanism.

He used his speech to talk about the state’s economic resurgence, including recent population gains, and set a goal of growing the state’s population back above 10 million in three years.

The governor talked about the Healthy Michigan plan.

“When it comes to the federal government, we hope for the best but realize we can’t count on it,” said Snyder, “There’s going to be changes in health care.”