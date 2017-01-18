Jewish Community Center evacuated after bomb threat

The Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield is on high alert after a bomb threat was made this afternoon.

The JCC was evacuated around the noon hour after a woman called and said there was a bomb in a box in an area with a lot of foot traffic. The JCC employee told police that it was difficult to hear the woman on the other side of the line. West Bloomfield Police had the building surrounded after the evacuation — and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was on the scene. West Bloomfield’s Jewish Community Center is one of 30 other Jewish centers across the US to receive similar threats — 16 of which were made today.