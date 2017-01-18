Bad Driver Hits Bikers, Goes To Jail

A Detroit man who plowed into bike riders with his his car goes to jail.

30 year old Lamarr Odom should not have been on the road. He had a suspended license. But he was speeding at Parkside and West McNichols last June when he tried to make an illegal pass of a car, tried to avoid hitting another car, and hit a group of bike riders from the Belle Isle cycling club. Two of the bike riders were seriously hurt. Odom tried to explain to the judge that oncoming traffic was about to hit his car. Wayne County Judge Vonda Evans didn’t buy it.

Odom gets 6 months in jail and 5 years probation.