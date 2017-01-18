After 13 Prior drunk driving convictions, man has car impounded.

A man who had 13 prior drunk driving convictions was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of driving drunk in Mt. Clemens.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s office says 54 year old Zenon Bialokur ran a red light on January 13th and was pulled over. The sheriff’s office says he’s had his license suspended 12 times prior to the stop and has had ten convictions for driving with a suspended license.

Bialokur’s car was impounded and he is facing a number of charges. He is expected back in court January 30th.