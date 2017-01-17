Snyder Speech Tonight

Gov. Rick Snyder will talk about Michigan’s infrastructure in his State of the State address at 7 tonight at the Capitol. Hear the speech on WJR.

Snyder will call for action on what he called his 21st Century Infrastructure Commission — creating a system to combine information on infrastructure and coordinate planning among cities, utilities and state government.

The new database would link activities on infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, sewers, and energy lines. The Flint water emergency is also expected to come up. The Snyder administration is under a criminal investigation in connection with Flint water.