Leadership change at Karmanos Cancer Institute.

Justin F. Klamerus, M.D. has been appointed president of the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital, the clinical operation of Karmanos Cancer Institute. The appointment is effective immediately. Dr. Klamerus will report directly to Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of 47 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country. Dr. Klamerus assumes the role after serving as interim president since April 2016., following the departure of Margaret Dimond, Ph.D.

He will oversee all clinical operations at Karmanos’ treatment locations in Detroit and Farmington Hills.