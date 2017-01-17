Governor Snyder prepares for the State of the State.

Governor Rick Snyder is set to deliver his seventh State of the State address at 7 o’clock this evening at the capitol.

The governor is expected to address the states crumbling infrastructure. He’s expected to call on at least one recommendation from his recent 21st Century Infrastructure Commission, creating an integrated asset management system to combine information on infrastructure and coordinate planning among cities, utilities and state government.

The speech will air live at 7 o’clock on WJR