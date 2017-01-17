Eastpointe Meets On Voting Rights Issue

Eastpointe city council meets tonight for the first time since the U.S. Department of Justice sued Eastpointe, charging they’re in violation of the voting rights laws.

The feds are challenging the city’s “at large” method of electing the city council which they say keeps blacks off the council. They are calling for voting districts to be formed, allowing local black neighborhoods to elect candidates that reflect their racial make up. The council is expected to discuss the lawsuit in the meeting an in a closed-door session.