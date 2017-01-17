Cop Shooter In Court

A preliminary exam is scheduled for today for a Detroit man accused of getting into a gun fight with Detroit police officers.

No police officers were hit, but prosecutors have charged 20 year old Javontae Walker with assault with intent to commit murder.

Police had attempted to stop Walker on December 29th for a traffic violation.

He sped away while firing several shots at the officers.

Walker pulled to a stop a short time later and ran into a home in the 14-thousand block of Hampshire.

More shots were exchanged and Walker was hit multiple times before finally surrendering.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his wounds and is recovering.