Toddler, mother and grandmother all mauled by family dog

A 3-year-old boy, his mother and his grandmother were all hurt after their family dog mauled them.

The attack happened at around 11 o’clock this morning in the 21-thousand block of Louge Avenue in Warren. Police say the family’s put bull attacked the 3-year-old boy — causing serious injuries to his face. The boys 47-year-old grandmother dried to pull the dog off the little boy — but the dog attacked her as well — biting her arms. The little boy’s mother also stepped in — but was bitten. When officers arrived on scene — the dog continued to act aggressively — prompting police to shot and kill the dog. All thee victims were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.