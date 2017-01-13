New FCA Probe

More trouble for Fiat-Chrysler on the emissions front.

The U-S Justice Department is investigating allegations that Fiat Chrysler failed to disclose software that caused some diesel-powered vehicles to violate emissions standards, according to Bloomberg.

CEO Sergio Marchionne said he presumed the investigation was underway during questioning about the conclusion by the Environmental Protection Agency that the company installed software on some Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram trucks which allowed the vehicles to exceed pollution limits. Marchionne angrily denied that the software was intended to bypass emissions tests or that any fraud was involved.

A spokesman for the Justice Department declined comment.

Emissions software and their intent have gotten much more scrutiny in light of the scandal involving Volkswagen .