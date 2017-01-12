More Trash Hauling Bribe Charges

Two more Macomb County local officials are charged by the federal government with bribery in a public corruption probe. New haven village trustee Christopher Craigmiles and former trustee Brett Harris were charged today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Craigmiles is charged with demanding and taking a bribe in exchange for his official acts in connection with a municipal contract. Harris was charged with accepting bribes in exchange for a promise to support a municipal contract for the village.

Harris is accused of conspiring with Craigmiles and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds to engage in bribery last summer.

Reynolds is one of three people already charged. Reynolds was indicted on charges that he accepted bribes from Rizzo Environmental Services for helping Rizzo secure a contract extension.

“Our elected officials must make decisions based on what is best for the people and our communities, not based on whether they are given cash,” U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said in a written release. “Elected officials who violate the public trust by accepting bribes must be arrested and prosecuted.”