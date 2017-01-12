Fiat Chrysler accused of emissions cheating

The Environmental Protection Agency has accused Fiat Chrysler of using software that allowed excess diesel emissions.

WJR’s Chris Renwick has the latest…

The EPA says the probe involves 104,000 US trucks and SUV’s sold since 2014. In a statement, FCA said it was “disappointed” with the accusations and added all of it’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all regulatory requirements. FCA says it will prove it did not cheat on the tests.

The EPA says the vehicles in question are 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0-liter diesel engines.

FCA’s shares took a beating on Wall Street right after the news of the probe broke, loosing one tenth of their value in 20 minutes.