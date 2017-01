Detroit police have removed seven children from a home in Southwest Detroit. Officials say the children were living in a ‘filthy’ home with broken windows, no gas, food or water. The home had no working toilets, police say they found a dead dog in the home. The children range in age from 11 months to 7 years. Police say the children’s mother didn’t realize she needed help, neighbors say they didn’t know anyone was living in the home. The children were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.