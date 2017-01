DTE reports one of its workers was robbed early this morning as he guarded a downed wire on Howell Street on the city’s west side.

Utility security chief Michael Lynch tells WJR news the man had a gun and ordered the worker to the ground stepping over the yellow security tape marking the dangerous area. The robber went through the workers pockets robbing him of a dollar and some change.

Lynch says the worker is shaken up but not physically harmed.