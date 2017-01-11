Body found on Coleman A. Young Airport runway



The body belonging to a man was found on the runway at the Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit. Someone in the air traffic control tower at the airport, formally known as Detroit City Airport, saw something on the run way, but was unable to ID what it was from their vantage point. Airport security was called in to investigate, and called police when they arrived at the body. Investigators describe the body as an African American male — whose name isn’t being released. Information surrounding the death is also not being revealed.

An investigation is ongoing.