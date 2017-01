It gives hope to the jobless, and help to those in need.

Now, many workers at Focus:Hope will be out of a job.

120 employees will be out of a job in about two months.

The layoffs were posted on a website where companies are required by law to post mass layoff notices.

110 general assemblers and 10 Hi-Lo drivers will be out of a job on March 5. This affects workers who are not part of a collective bargaining agreement.

No reason for the planned layoffs is given.