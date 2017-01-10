High Wind Advisory issued for most of South East Michigan later this afternoon.

Consumers Energy has issued the following statement regarding the High Wind Advisory which goes into effect for most of south east Michigan this afternoon at 4pm.

High winds are expected across Michigan beginning later this afternoon and into Wednesday morning. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, primarily along the western portion of the state. Common gusts are expected to exceed 35 mph. This activity, along with the potential for light freezing rain in portions of the state, could result in power outages. Consumers Energy is monitoring the weather closely, mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions

To help the public prepare for what to do before, during and after a storm, we encourage the media to visit [www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter]www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter for helpful tips. At this location, customers also can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates. Members of the media are reminded to call 1-800-557-4625 to reach a Consumers Energy Media Relations representative 24/7.