Four teens are accused of assaulting and robbing a 48 year old woman when she was on her way to a job as Detroit 911 dispatcher. The teens are charged and three of them are expected in court this afternoon for arraignment according to the Wayne County Prosecutors office.

Lathyas Sutton, 17, Bennie Robinson, 18, Marquise Goodman, 17 and Jayelin Hawkins 16 all face one count of armed robbery.

Prosecutors say Hawkins, who is 16, will be tried as an adult. His arraignment is expected tomorrow.