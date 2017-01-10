Bad Doc Heads To Prison

How was this bad doctor allowed to practice medicine in Michigan?

A Bloomfield Hills neurosurgeon was sentenced to 19 years in prison for a health care fraud scheme in which he performed unnecessary spinal surgeries on them, or billed for surgeries that were not performed.

Victims from Michigan and California filled a federal courtroom for the sentencing of Dr. Aria Sabit.

Sabit pleaded guilty to fraud.

Sabit came from California, where Sabit surrendered his license to practice medicine after many complaints.

Sabit set up a practice in Michigan, obtaining privileges at local hospitals. Victims wonder why hospitals failed to go through background checks on Sabit.