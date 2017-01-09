Threat Against Church May Put Man In Prison

A Dearborn Heights man is scheduled to be sentenced today on a weapons charge in Detroit Federal Court.

22 year old Khalil Abu Rayyan had been under FBI surveillance since 2015 after he had boasted about plans to shoot up a Detroit church.

In October, authorities say he bought a handgun at a Dearborn Heights gun show, but lied about having a concealed pistol license.

Rayyan was not charged with any terrorism-related crimes, but was indicted by a grand jury on the weapons charge.

Federal prosecutors say his guilty plea was not part of any agreement with the government and he is facing up to ten years in prison on that weapons charge.