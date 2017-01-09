Here Comes The Auto Show

The action is underway at the North American International Auto Show.

The winners of the car, truck, and utility of the year will be announced.

The rest of the day will be filled with auto unveilings and pronouncements from auto execs.

Several thousand journalists will be crawling around the floor of Cobo.

New production models include the Chevy Traverse;

A new Lexus said to be the most luxurious Lexus;

VW will have a new version of the Tiguan SUV.

Toyota has a new Camry. Honda reveals a new version of it’s Odyssey minivan.

Ford, Audi, Nissan, BMW make presentations.

Mobility and autonomous vehicles and research will also be present and will dominate conferences and briefings.

Industry events will occur Wednesday and Thursday .

The annual charity preview will be Friday night.

The NAIAS opens to the public Saturday.