Fraser Sinkhole Update: Some Return Home

Some families evacuated from a Fraser neighborhood due to a collapsed sewer line have returned to their homes.

Twenty-two homes were evacuated after the sewer collapsed and created a sinkhole.

Three homes have been condemned, those residents won’t be able to return.

Governor Snyder declared a state of emergency for Macomb County. A timetable for repairs is not clear. Crews have been working around the clock since late December on a bypass of the damaged part of the sewer line 60 feet below. Then permanent repairs will be made.

A meeting is scheduled tonight at the Fraser City Hall to update residents.