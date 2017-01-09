Ford Ranger, Bronco Find New Home In Wayne

Ford confirms its Ranger midsize pickup and Bronco SUV would return to North America… and the plant in Wayne.

The Ranger will debut in 2019, while the Bronco will come in 2020.

Production of the Ranger will begin in late 2018 at the Michigan Assembly Plant. Ford confirmed Bronco production will also come to Michigan Assembly but did not say when. They replace the Focus and CMax vehicles at the plant.

Focus production is moving to Ford’s plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. Ford has not announced plans for the C-Max.